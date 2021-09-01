Cancel
Vuelta a Espana: Defending champion Primoz Roglic delivers commanding win on stage 17

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefending Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic powered clear of Egan Bernal to win stage 17 and reclaim the leader's red jersey. Roglic followed a long-range move by Bernal before riding clear 7.5km from the top of the iconic summit finish on Lagos de Covadonga. The Colombian ended up seventh...

