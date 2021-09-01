From the Fields: Stay safe out there

Storms passed through the area early last week. We received around 2 inches of rain and were lucky to miss the high winds and tornadoes that passed to the north, south and east of us. Those rains were saving rains for much of the corn and soybean crop that were showing severe signs of drought. I’ve heard from friends that have down corn in the DeKalb and Sycamore area along with reports of storm damage to crops in the Belvidere to Beloit area, as well. To the north in southwest Wisconsin, a tornado caused crop damage in the Boscobel area. The days following the rain were hot and humid once again, but a break in the heat and humidity came late in the week and over the weekend.