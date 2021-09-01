Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, WI

From the Fields: Stay safe out there

By Kim Meier
agrinews-pubs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms passed through the area early last week. We received around 2 inches of rain and were lucky to miss the high winds and tornadoes that passed to the north, south and east of us. Those rains were saving rains for much of the corn and soybean crop that were showing severe signs of drought. I’ve heard from friends that have down corn in the DeKalb and Sycamore area along with reports of storm damage to crops in the Belvidere to Beloit area, as well. To the north in southwest Wisconsin, a tornado caused crop damage in the Boscobel area. The days following the rain were hot and humid once again, but a break in the heat and humidity came late in the week and over the weekend.

www.agrinews-pubs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Hillsboro, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Boscobel, WI
City
Winnebago, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Volunteers#Barns#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Texas StateCNN

Why Texas's strict abortion law is terrible for the economy

New York (CNN Business) — As abortion rights advocates scramble to fight a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state, economists are drawing attention to the financial hardships — and subsequent economic downsides — that can occur when women's reproductive rights are restricted. The effects having children can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy