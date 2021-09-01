‘Change has to happen’: Focused efforts needed to reduce nutrient losses

EMINGTON, Ill. — A former Natural Resources Conservation Service chief years ago used to talk about what he called “random acts of conservation.”. “He meant we’re out there doing good stuff. There are a lot of farmers that are out there implementing conservation practices, and that’s a good thing. But if we just keep doing it randomly and if we don’t start focusing our efforts, we might not ever really be able to tell the difference,” said Ivan Dozier, NRCS state conservationist.