Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emington, IL

‘Change has to happen’: Focused efforts needed to reduce nutrient losses

By Tom Doran
agrinews-pubs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMINGTON, Ill. — A former Natural Resources Conservation Service chief years ago used to talk about what he called “random acts of conservation.”. “He meant we’re out there doing good stuff. There are a lot of farmers that are out there implementing conservation practices, and that’s a good thing. But if we just keep doing it randomly and if we don’t start focusing our efforts, we might not ever really be able to tell the difference,” said Ivan Dozier, NRCS state conservationist.

www.agrinews-pubs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Emington, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrients#Urban Areas#Swartz Farms#Nlrs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy