Gold bullion, which is considerably different from clam bullion, was at one time, a ready medium of exchange throughout this territory. That was in the days when Ashwood was the largest city in what is now Jefferson County. It had a Main Street as long as is the main street of Madras now and its streets were thronged with miners of the type you read about. One only has to look at the prospect holes in the vicinity of Ashwood to appreciate the extent of the activity which existed there in the gold boom days. Ashwood maintained large stores, had a good newspaper, several good hotels, and numerous saloons. But it has been a good-many-years since that time and there has been little business done with gold dust.