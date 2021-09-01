Pluralsight Study Finds Pandemic And Remote Work Uncovered Skills Gaps And Led To New Emphasis On Upskilling
Pluralsight, Inc., the technology workforce development company, released its new 2021 State of Upskilling report, which compiles survey results from more than 600 technology learners and leaders in the United States and Europe on the most current trends and attitudes around skill development. The report found that technology challenges introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging trend of remote work uncovered technology skills gaps at many organizations, which in turn required new approaches to upskilling efforts.aithority.com
Comments / 0