Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Pluralsight Study Finds Pandemic And Remote Work Uncovered Skills Gaps And Led To New Emphasis On Upskilling

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Pluralsight, Inc., the technology workforce development company, released its new 2021 State of Upskilling report, which compiles survey results from more than 600 technology learners and leaders in the United States and Europe on the most current trends and attitudes around skill development. The report found that technology challenges introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging trend of remote work uncovered technology skills gaps at many organizations, which in turn required new approaches to upskilling efforts.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Storage#Senior Management#Pluralsight Inc#Pluralsight Skills#Upskilling Resources#Upskilling Preferences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Technologyaithority.com

CalypsoAI Announces Partnership with ECS to Develop Solutions for Trustworthy AI

CalypsoAI and ECS announced a partnership to support the advancement of safe and secure artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the U.S. federal government. The partnership will see CalypsoAI, a Silicon Valley start-up and AI security industry leader, leverage it’s AI safety and security software to expand ECS’ testing capabilities for government customers. CalypsoAI is providing ECS with proprietary capabilities for trustworthy model development, and cutting-edge novel testing and evaluation (T&E). This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of trusted and responsible AI across federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Computersaithority.com

Vertiv Introduces a New Remote Power Panel and a Busway System to Standardise, Simplify and Scale Data Centre Operations

Vertiv™ Liebert® RXA and Liebert® MBX Provide Flexible and Safe Power Distribution for Edge, Colocation, and Mid-Size Data Centres. Vertiv (VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, introduced two new power distribution systems to simplify data centre management and scalability. The Liebert® RXA remote power panel (https://bit.ly/38LEbxS ) (RPP) is a flexible and safe solution for high-density power applications in one of the industry’s smallest footprints, while the Liebert® MBX busway system allows reliable overhead power distribution in data centres of any size, leaving floorspace available for equipment. Both products are now available across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Technologyaithority.com

Strategic Order For Cybersecurity Services To Large US client

Wirtek welcomes continued growth in the third quarter with a Cybersecurity team dedicated to support one of Wirtek’s existing large international clients at their US headquarters. This is a new area of competence for Wirtek with a significant growth potential, and the commitment of at least two years of service to the customer is a great win for Wirtek’s market expansion.
Internetaithority.com

Making.com Is Starting a Movement to Open Up Production Technology and Knowledge to Anyone

Making.com Exits Stealth Mode, Starting a Movement to Open Up Production Technology and Know-How to Anyone. Launching out of stealth mode, Making.com is an online platform that simplifies the connection between people looking for production technology and suppliers that offer it. It is the first platform to group technologies around the products they help make, allowing creators of all sizes access to the ‘hidden network’ of machines, manufacturers, tooling suppliers and therefore the knowledge previously accessible only through long-established private networks.
Technologyaithority.com

Productsup Launches New Platform To Help Businesses Address Growing Commerce Anarchy Crisis

Leading Commerce Data Integration Company Helps Businesses Radically Rethink the Entire Global Value Chain. Productsup, the leading commerce data integration company, announced the launch of a new platform to combat commerce anarchy a term Productsup coined to describe the struggle companies face managing the increasingly complex paths between products, services, and consumers.
Technologyaithority.com

IAS Study Shows Ad Context Increases Memorability Up to 40%

New Biometric Research Finds Consumers Respond More to Ads in Suitable Contexts. Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, released The Context Effect, the company’s latest biometric research on the importance of context in advertising. Conducted with IAS and Neuro-Insight, a neuromarketing and neuroanalytics company, this study goes beyond traditional survey data on consumer preferences and examines brain activity in response to contextually matched ads, showing context can significantly impact ad memorability.
Agricultureaithority.com

New IDTechEx Report Outlines The Future Of The Agricultural Robotics Industry

IDTechEx has recently released “Agricultural Robotics Market 2022-2032”, a market research report exploring the technical and market factors that are shaping the emerging industry around agricultural robotics. The agricultural robotics industry has grown quickly in recent years, spurred on by advances in robotics technology and artificial intelligence (AI), and may be set to help alleviate some of the labor issues that are currently threatening global agriculture.
Economyaithority.com

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Recorded Future As Innovation Leader In Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market

Recorded Future’s cyber threat intelligence platform provides incomparable cybersecurity defense. Frost & Sullivan has named Recorded Future a top industry innovator in the Frost Radar Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market. Recorded Future is recognized for the breadth of its intelligence capabilities and product strategy, which enables the company to support clients with different intelligence requirements and cybersecurity maturity levels.
Technologyaithority.com

Lingo Integrates Additional Customers Into ICE Back-Office Platform

Integration Enhances Back-Office Functionality and Optimizes Costs at the Same Time. Lingo Communications (“Lingo”) a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced that it recently completed the integration of its Lingo of Kentucky base of customers into its ICE back-office platform. Lingo also completed enhancements to ICE that increase user functionality. The completion of this latest integration project fulfills the second phase of a four-phase project, projected to be completed in Q4 ’21.
Technologydevops.com

Progress Expands Chef Automation Portfolio

In advance of its ChefCon 2021 conference, Progress today unveiled a series of enhancements to its Progress Chef automation platform that includes managed services and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) edition of its offerings as well as tighter integration with cloud services and other third-party tools. Sudhir Reddy, vice president of engineering...
Career Development & AdviceSilicon Republic

5 skills managers need when working with remote teams

Working remotely requires a specific skillset and managers in particular need to hone their skills to best manage their teams. Remote working has brought plenty of challenges since March 2020. That initial upheaval raised immediate and short-term concerns around how to adapt to a new set-up. Then, as the months...
Economyfinance-commerce.com

Who are the winners of remote work?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Who wins and who loses when companies can hire from anywhere?. Some employees and freelancers who can work remotely will have vastly expanded...
Technologyaithority.com

Data Clean Rooms: Empower Data Collaboration and Protect Privacy

Data Collaboration: Clean rooms address the 4 major challenges facing marketers and publishers in a cookieless, privacy-centric world. Infrastructure is a trending topic these days. New spending for roads, bridges, public transportation, power grids, and other physical infrastructure is being considered in the chambers of Congress. There is general agreement...
ComputersItproportal

Remote working needs are driving investment in new IT

Businesses are investing in new IT solutions to facilitate remote working, even though they’re severely strained on cash, a new report from iOFFICE’s Teem. Called “The state of workplace tech”, the paper polled 300 IT professionals, HR managers, and workplace experience leaders from the United States. It claims that for two in three respondents, a positive employee experience and the desire for a more productive workforce is what drives these investments. What’s more, for almost half (42 percent), this could be achieved with the use of emerging technology.
SoftwareCIO

How successful integration solutions maximise the value of data

The priority of data continues to increase within modern enterprises, and the asset value of that data continues to grow as the amount of data captured expands. But the data itself, in isolation, only has marginal value. It’s what the organisation does with it that matters, and that’s why, for most CIOs and other data experts, the shift in conversation has been away from data in itself, to focus on the integration, and how it is leveraged into business processes.
Computersaithority.com

Fantom Foundation Collaborates with Bware Labs to Grow Network Infrastructure

Using Bware services, developers on Fantom can easily create a blockchain API to connect their dApps to the Fantom network. The entire process takes less than one minute on Bware’s streamlined platform. The Bware agreement coincides with extremely rapid growth across the Fantom platform. Developers have been eager to leverage...
Technologyaithority.com

Defendify’s Innovative All-in-One Cybersecurity Solution Earns Twentieth Accolade of 2021

New cybersecurity “Product of the Year” award from Security highlights company’s commitment to enabling organizations with holistic cybersecurity. Defendify, a global provider of the all-in-one cybersecurity platform, is proud to announce that its Breach Detection & Response module was named a 2021 “New Product of the Year Award” for outstanding development in the Cyber Defense Solutions category by Security . This latest award marks the twentieth accolade this year recognizing Defendify’s innovative approach to cybersecurity.
Softwareaithority.com

mce Systems Reinforces Commitment to Telco-grade Data Privacy & Information Security Management Through Designation of ISO/IEC 27701 Certification

Mce Systems Ltd. Mobile Device Lifecycle Pioneer mce Systems announced its ongoing commitment to Telco-grade IT security governance through award of the ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management designation. The 27701 standard is an extension of the ISO 27001 certification and is widely recognized as the foremost standard for information privacy control. ISO 27701 joins mce’s existing ISO 27001, 14001 and 9001 accreditations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy