How a Marvel tweet, blue spray paint and 'Good Will Hunting' led to Simu Liu's 'Shang-Chi' stardom

Black Mountain News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” there was Simu Liu and the Legend of That One Tweet. In December 2018, Liu had “like 500 followers” when the Chinese Canadian star read that a movie about Marvel’s resident master of kung fu was being fast-tracked for production. Not thinking anyone would listen, he decided to shoot his shot anyway: “OK @Marvel are we gonna talk or what.”

www.blackmountainnews.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Will Hunting#Marvel Universe#Chinese#Canadian#Asian#Sci Fi
