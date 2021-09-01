Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas clinic's final hours ahead of abortion ban: 'We’re going to help everybody that we can'

Black Mountain News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy. It was 8 p.m. on Tuesday when Marva Sadler looked at the patients waiting in the lobby, at the list of patients waiting to return, at even more patients waiting outside in cars surrounded by protesters – and realized they might not get to everyone. In four hours, a near total ban on abortions in Texas was set to take effect, and two dozen people were still waiting for the procedure at Whole Woman’s Health in Fort Worth, one of the largest abortion care clinics in the state.

www.blackmountainnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Law#Whole Woman S Health#Senate#Republican#Sb 8#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
Posted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a coma

PARIS — Jean-Pierre Adams, the former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender who spent 39 years in a coma, has died. He was 73. In a poignant tribute on Monday, Paris Saint-Germain called him the club's “glorious elder.”. “His joie de vivre, his charisma and his experience command respect. Paris Saint-Germain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy