Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Swoop Aero

By Iris Automation
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago

Drone-powered Logistics Provider Swoop Aero Partners with Iris Automation. MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian drone-powered logistics company, Swoop Aero, and commercial drone safety innovator, Iris Automation, have entered into a partnership to offer Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone solutions to global clients seeking to safely unlock the skies above cities and solve logistics challenges in remote and rural areas.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
839
Followers
22K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aero#San Francisco#Logistics#Iris Automation Melbourne#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Aerospace & DefenseElectronicsWeekly.com

SkyWater offering 90nm mil/aero MPW runs

SkyWater, the Minnesota foundry, is accepting design submissions for its 90nm readout IC (S90ROIC) MPW) programme, which enables quick and low-cost prototyping and design enablement, including support for ITAR designs. The program is targeted for specialized aerospace and defense applications, LIDAR and LADAR and other applications ranging from automotive sensing,...
Grocery & Supermaketthepaypers.com

Aldi introduces Alipay

Germany-based supermarket chain Aldi Süd has announced expanding its payment options to include Alipay, the payment system of the China-based technology company Alibaba Group. If Aldi Süd customers want to pay with Alipay, they must scan a QR code at the terminal after entering their chosen items in the Alipay...
Businesscepro.com

Melrose to Divest Nortek Control for $285M

CE Pro has confirmed that U.K.-based Melrose Industries has reached an agreement to divest Nortek Control for $285 million. The name of the purchaser cannot be publicly revealed until federal regulatory approvals are completed, but the new owner is an “international manufacturer of professional security, custom electronics and access control” equipment.
Madison, WInddist.com

FDH Aero Acquires Fellow Hardware Distributor Madison Aerospace

EL SEGUNDO, CA — FDH Aero, an aerospace and defense products distributor serving aircraft production and aftermarket supply chains, has acquired Madison Aerospace. The acquisition broadens FDH’s reach with additional product offerings in the OEM segment, serving a diversified customer base. Madison Aerospace was founded in 2000 by Brian Hutchins...
BusinessPosted by
Rental

Herc Holdings Acquires Entertainment Equipment Rental Business

Herc Holdings Inc., a North American equipment rental supplier operating as Herc Rentals, has acquired Dwight Crane Ltd. and its U.S. affiliate, LRX LLC. Dwight Crane is an entertainment equipment rental business based in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, that also has operations in Los Angeles. Dwight Crane is a full-service provider...
TechnologyAviation Week

SoftBank Advances Communications Technology For HAPS

Japan’s SoftBank and its subsidiary HAPSMobile are developing new, high-capacity communications systems as they prepare to launch commercial services providing connectivity from the stratosphere using long-endurance unmanned aircraft. HAPSMobile, in which AeroVironment is a minority shareholder, is... Subscription Required. SoftBank Advances Communications Technology For HAPS is published in Aerospace Daily...
TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

Togal.AI Launches Construction Estimating Tool

According to Florida Construction News, a local construction technology startup has launched its first estimating tool and plans to enter the marketplace this month. Togal.ai's software automates the estimating process using artificial intelligence (AI). The article states:. Artificial Intelligence construction technology start-up Togal.ai says it will enter the marketplace in...
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Technology, Sustainability Reign During Home Delivery World

It’s no secret that last-mile delivery saw tremendous growth over the past year. This made for an interesting Home Delivery World, hosted by Terrapin, this year. Companies are now flocking to new innovative ways to improve last-mile delivery, and in diverse ways. For instance, AxeleHire showcased new storage and travel...
Businessuasweekly.com

Drone-powered Logistics Provider Swoop Aero Partners with Iris Automation

Australian drone-powered logistics company, Swoop Aero, and commercial drone safety innovator, Iris Automation, have entered into a partnership to offer Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone solutions to global clients seeking to safely unlock the skies above cities and solve logistics challenges in remote and rural areas. Swoop Aero...
Businesssuasnews.com

Drone Analytics Company, Propeller Aero, Named 2021 Best Workplace for Innovators

Propeller Aero, a 3D drone mapping and data analytics solution for civil construction and earthworks operations, has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Propeller also has offices in Denver, Colorado, the Philippines, Viet Nam, and Europe. Companies named to this year’s list found creative ways to collaborate and invent, despite the challenges and unprecedented disruption posed by the pandemic.
RetailPosted by
IBTimes

The Propelling Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Businesses

By the end of 2022, businesses are expected to have an average of 35 Artificial Intelligence projects in place. Approximately 80% of retail executives in the U.S. expect their retail companies to adopt AI-powered automation by 2027. At the moment only 7% of companies have not incorporated AI into their...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

China could soon overtake the US in low code adoption

In addition to accelerating the global appetite for website building, the pandemic has also led to a surge in low code adoption according to new research from Mendix. The Siemens-owned software company surveyed 2,025 individuals including 1,209 IT pros and 816 software developers in the US, China, UK, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands to compile its new “The State of Low-Code 2021: A Look Back, The Light Ahead” report.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Crawford swoops for edjuster

Crawford & Company has acquired edjuster – a field and desktop contents claims handling solutions company. With 20 years of experience serving both US and Canadian clients, edjuster operates on a proprietary contents management platform, which provides a contents inventory and valuation solution for both high-severity complex claims and high-volume small claims.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Using RFID In The Automotive Industry — Transmission

Most automakers rely on "just-in-time" manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that's where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT's automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Could warehouse automation increase truck capacity by 30%?

Fast-growing warehouse robotics firm Geek+ is adding another weapon to its portfolio of automation solutions designed to improve warehouse efficiencies, lower costs and increase throughput speed. The Smart Mixed Case palletizing solution, co-developed with warehouse management tools provider WSR Solutions, combines Geek+’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and WSR’s intelligent palletizing...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Intermodal Summit: Adapting to customer needs in a pandemic

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Intermodal Summit Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Delivering on customer experience during the pandemic. DETAILS: Elise Gosch discusses how customer needs have changed over the past year and a half and how Union Pacific is investing in its network and technologies to deliver a superior customer experience to its intermodal shippers.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

FurrowForce from Precision Planting

Bryce Baker, integrated marketing manager for Precision Planting, shows off FurrowForce, a two-stage closing system on display at Farm Progress Show this week. This aftermarket planter solution was first launched in early 2019 at the company's annual Winter Meeting event.
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Reports: ARM China makes independent move in autonomous driving

ARM Technology China Co. Ltd., the controversial minority-owned subsidiary of semiconductor intellectual property licensor ARM Ltd. (Cambridge, England), has launched its own foray into autonomous driving, according to reports. The company, which is at the centre of a long-running row with its parent, SoftBank Group-backed ARM Ltd., held a launch...
Public Healthhypepotamus.com

TAG: Transforming Supply Chains

TAG’s Supply Chain, Logistics & Manufacturing and Data Science & Analytics Societies are teaming up again to share how global organizations are navigating an increasingly complex challenge of evolving and dynamic disruptions. The world is still grappling with the effects of COVID-19 almost two years after coronavirus’ first reported cases....
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Bristow and Electra Aero agree to develop eSTOL

Helicopter operator Bristow Group has signed an agreement to help Electro Aero develop its self-charging hybrid-electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft, and plans to purchase 50 examples as Electra’s launch customer. The two companies say on 26 August that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) sets the stage for collaborating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy