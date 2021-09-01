Swoop Aero

Propeller Aero, a 3D drone mapping and data analytics solution for civil construction and earthworks operations, has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Propeller also has offices in Denver, Colorado, the Philippines, Viet Nam, and Europe. Companies named to this year’s list found creative ways to collaborate and invent, despite the challenges and unprecedented disruption posed by the pandemic.