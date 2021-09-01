Swoop Aero
Drone-powered Logistics Provider Swoop Aero Partners with Iris Automation. MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian drone-powered logistics company, Swoop Aero, and commercial drone safety innovator, Iris Automation, have entered into a partnership to offer Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone solutions to global clients seeking to safely unlock the skies above cities and solve logistics challenges in remote and rural areas.www.thepress.net
