Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Monsters at Work,’ ‘Stargirl’ & More Fall TV Both Adults & Kids Will Love

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for something kids and adults will love? Here is a roundup of shows and films to check out on TV.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
839
Followers
22K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsters At Work#Stargirl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Movieswomansday.com

The 21 Best Serial Killer Movies to Watch All Year Round

There's something so fascinating about the desire people have to watch scary movies, especially movies about serial killers. In theory, it shouldn't be fun at all to intentionally scare oneself, but yet the horror film industry is thriving. Coltan Scrivner, a PhD candidate from the University of Chicago's Department of Comparative Human Development, told Health that he thinks people love to terrify themselves with these kinds of films because they're essentially building a survival kit of their own and thinking about how they, themselves would adapt to certain scenarios. "It's about trying to learn to predict the world around you," Scrivner said. "I think people who watch them a lot are learning how to deal with uncertainty and suspense and anxiety."
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

The Best Family-Friendly Programming to Watch This Fall

Snuggle up on the couch (and squeeze some quality family time in) with these expert-curated flicks and shows. From leaf-peeping to apple- and pumpkin-picking, autumn is filled with activities you and your kids can't help but look forward to year after year. But while the fall months are ideal for revisiting favorite family routines, it's also a perfect time to start new ones.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Kids & Dog Lovers Are Falling in Love with 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

Paw Patrol comes to the big screen, delighting fans of all ages. Thanks to the popular Canadian Nickelodeon TV show, the Paw Patrol is well-known for keeping Adventure Bay safe. Ryder and his team of pups Skye, Rocky, Chase, Marshall, Zuma, and Rubble. In their first foray into the movies with Paramount Pictures, the team takes their show on the road to save Adventure City.
TV & VideosPopculture

Nickelodeon Making Live-Action Christmas Movie Based on Hit Animated Show

Nickelodeon is making a live-action movie adaptation of its hit cartoon The Loud House, and now fans can take a look at the cast. On Monday, Nickelodeon issued a press release detailing the project — A Loud House Christmas, expected to air in November. The lead role of Lincoln Loud will be played by Wolfgang Shaeffer.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Coromon looks like a love letter to monster taming games

Shown today at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, Coromon harkens back to a different era of JRPG design. At a time where the Pokemon and Legend of Zelda games are continuing to expand into increasingly large and open worlds, there's something refreshing about Coromon's more contained approach to monster taming.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Has Wrapped, Here's When We Could Actually See It On Netflix

Friends, it's already been well over a year since we were able to enjoy the small town drama endured by best friends Dana Sue, Helen, and Maddie on Sweet Magnolias Season 1. Though the romantic series was renewed way back in July 2020, the world had other plans when it came to the cast and crew being able to get into production. Luckily, the hit was finally able to wrap filming on Season 2 recently, and we now know when we might actually be able to see it return to Netflix.
MoviesParents Magazine

Why Disney Channel's New Movie 'Spin' Matters for Kids

Spin, a coming-of-age movie on the Disney Channel, is led by South Asian actress Avantika and teaches children about pursuing their dreams, believing in themselves, and not conforming to stereotypes. Growing up, Disney Channel was a place I turned to for insight into the "real world" and a glimpse of...
KidsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Brain Twister Fun for Kids and Adults

Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Addison Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed, ‘Monsters at Work’ Renewed, ‘Rick and Morty’ Live Action Clip, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Theme Song Returns and More!

Kate Walsh is set to return to Grey’s Anatomy for its upcoming 18th season. Addison was last seen in season 8 of Grey’s Anatomy and will recur in multiple episodes. She previously starred in her own spinoff series Private Practice which saw Addison join a private practice in Los Angeles. The series wrapped in 2013. Grey’s Anatomy returns September 30 on ABC.
TV Serieschatelaine.com

8 New TV Shows We’ll Be Watching This Fall

The Chair (Netflix, out now) Canadian actor Sandra Oh trades in her Grey’s Anatomy medical degree for a doctorate in her new TV series The Chair. Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who is the new chair of the fictional Pembroke English department and also happens to be the first woman of colour in the position. Microaggressions and chaos ensues as she tries to get her older, male colleagues to connect with their woke Gen Z students. The satirical show contrasts Kim’s hectic power struggles at work with her role as a single mom, and it’s one of the most touching depictions of motherhood to grace our screens in a long time. Grab a tweed blazer and get ready to laugh as you dive into the politics of free speech on campus.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Best 2000s Kids Movies

90s kids weren’t the only ones blessed with a childhood of cinematically superior proportions. Children of the Millennium grew up with a front row seat to the rise of Pixar, the dawn of the superhero film, and one of the last animated films to be drawn entirely by hand. Sign...
Moviesdailydead.com

Class of 1981: THE MONSTER CLUB is Perfect Horror Movie Comfort Food for Monster Kids

I've worked remotely for more than 15 years, so the transition to pandemic life wasn't as jarring as it was for some, but even I wasn't mentally prepared for will likely be 2+ years of us being in lockdown. It's been a real struggle to watch anything that's super serious (I'm still waiting to see Relic!), and I've turned to some of my favorites as horror movie comfort food, including... The Monster Club!
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix movie Sweet Girl's big twist has the internet in shock

New Netflix movie Sweet Girl has a particularly surprising twist, and it has the internet reeling. Major spoilers to follow!. Sweet Girl stars Jason Momoa as a man named Ray on a revenge mission against a pharmaceutical company named BioPrime, after its business dealings leave his wife unable to get a life-saving cancer drug. What follows is an action-packed, violent undertaking to unravel the web surrounding BioPrime, with Ray's daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) along for the ride.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Glee and Modern Family stars team up for new Netflix movie series

Glee's Jane Lynch and Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson have been added to the cast of a new family movie series by Netflix based on the New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean by Annie Barrows. Joining them are also Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Stargirl Promotes Two, Doogie Kamealoha Trailer and More

Two of Stargirl‘s enemies will be sticking around: The CW drama has promoted Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski to series regulars for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Hopkins plays Lawrence “Crusher” Crock, aka Sportsmaster, who sees his criminal pursuits as a game to win — and his competitors as targets to kill. Osmanski, meanwhile, portrays Paula Brooks/Tigress, who hunts the world’s most dangerous game: humans. The characters return in the Aug. 31 episode, making their first Season 2 appearance. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Chicago Med has tapped Michael Rady (Greek) to recur during Season 7 as a...
TV SeriesThe Independent

Godless is 'such a fun watch'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent waxes lyrical about the Netflix western miniseries Godless describing it as ‘such a fun watch’. The drama takes place in the US in the 1800s and follows an outlaw who is on the run and winds up in a small town in which all the men have died in a mining accident leaving a town full of women.

Comments / 0

Community Policy