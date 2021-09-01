CaptureProof Joins American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Member Advantage Program to Offer Asynchronous Healthcare through a Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Announced at the Annual Meeting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptureProof is pleased to join the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) 2021 Annual conference and announce their participation in the exclusive Member Advantage Program, an AAOS member-only program that offers a wide range of discounts and member savings on the most reliable and relevant products and service. As a program partner, CaptureProof will offer its CaptureProof Smart Medical Camera™ framework and the patented Comparative Viewer™ to AAOS' 39,000 orthopaedic surgeon members with the goal of delivering simple, secure management and longitudinal tracking of photos and videos. CaptureProof will also offer its Smart Medical Camera™ and the Range of Motion Pathways at an exclusive rate.www.thepress.net
