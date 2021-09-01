CaptureProof Joins American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Member Advantage Program to Offer Asynchronous Healthcare through a Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Announced at the Annual Meeting in San Diego

Telehealth and the changing medical landscape post pandemic. At the start of 2020, telemedicine grew at a reasonable rate as convenience took hold; this was short-lived. As the pandemic progressed, telemedicine companies experienced explosive growth. With persons still wanting to consult with physicians, doctors embraced the platforms whole-heartedly, especially as the US government suspended regulations that would limit by geography. The key question from investors and industry stakeholders is whether the telemedicine increase will be sustained post pandemic, or how it will transform. This article will explore and offer considerations to how innovation and changes in telemedicine can fit comfortably, and successfully, into the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.