Student is killed in shooting at high school
One student was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina high school Wednesday, and authorities were looking for the suspect, officials said. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Mount Tabor High School went into immediate lockdown as sheriff’s deputies, police officers and other emergency responders arrived just after noon. Law enforcement was searching for the suspect, who Thompson said was believed to be a student at the school.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0