Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

A look back

By Rich Rhoades
Courier-Express
 6 days ago

A winning season and a first-ever playoff appearance are the goals for the Union Knights football team and if last Friday’s scrimmage gave any indications of what the upcoming season might be like, the Golden Knights appear to have the weapons to achieve their 2011 objectives. In the second of its two preseason controlled scrimmages on Friday, Union looked to be on target to rack up its first winning season since 1997 and earn its first trip to the playoffs with a great scrimmage performance against the Cochranton Cardinals. The Knights piled up 295 yards on just 20 offensive plays. Next up for the Knights is the season opener at home against Redbank Valley this Friday. … The Redbank Valley golfers lost to Brookville in a non-conference matchup at Bostonia Country Club, 177-218. Samantha Dinger fired a 43 to lead the Bulldogs while Brookville’s Jack Huggins claimed medalist honors with a 41.

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#According To Jim#Basketball#American Football#Union Knights#The Golden Knights#The Cochranton Cardinals#Redbank Valley#Bostonia Country Club#Gremlins#Union Golden Knights#Purchase Line#Problme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
Soccernorthernstar.info

Men’s soccer suffocate St. Thomas 4-0

DeKALB — Senior forward Nick Markanich scored a pair of second-half goals as the Northern Illinois University men’s soccer team beat the University of St. Thomas 4-0 Saturday afternoon. Senior defenseman Anthony Markanich and senior midfielder Pepe Martinez-Bertrand both tallied goals in the first half. “Something we have talked about...
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: WVU Names Starting Quarterback for Long Island University Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – Despite an absolutely atrocious performance against Maryland in the season opener, it appears that Jarret Doege will remain the starting quarterback for the West Virginia Mountaineers this weekend against Long Island University. Doege was listed as the starter on the updated depth chart released moments ago....
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: These UConn players seemed so uninspired by their coach

The UConn football program has been in shambles for several years now, and early indications are that this season will be no different. After being blown out 45-0 by Fresno State last week, UConn lost at home to Holy Cross on Saturday. The 38-28 final score probably wasn’t as concerning as the way Huskies players reacted during a fourth quarter timeout when defensive coordinator Lou Spanos was trying to fire them up.
College SportsCourier-Express

090221-tuc-spt-uafb-p1

What’s behind Arizona’s losing streak? How might it end? Look to these numbers. Cats Stats: Five sets of numbers that help explain the state of Wildcats football and what might happen next.
Ridgway, PACourier-Express

Elkers look to bounce back on gridiron

RIDGWAY — A lot of high school football teams in the state would love to say they finished with a .500 record, but when you play at Ridgway posting a mark like that likely feels a little disappointing. That’s because the Elkers and veteran coach Mark Heindl have finished at...
Owensboro, KY247Sports

Gavin Wimsatt set for Sunday arrival at Rutgers

Rutgers' first win is officially in the books with a dominant performance behind the defense as the Scarlet Knights were able to cruise to a 61-14 win over the Temple Owls. Now, all eyes have officially been placed on the arrival of Gavin Wimsatt (Owensboro, Kentucky) as he is set to enroll in classes and be a member of this football team any day now. Wimsatt will now arrive on campus this weekend and after the win over Temple, head coach Greg Schiano talked about the arrival of his new four-star quarterback.
Montana StatePosted by
HuskyMaven

The Huskies Played Soft, Lost the Trenches to Montana

At least the University of Washington football team didn't wear its 1991 throwback uniforms against Montana. That would have been blasphemous. After mulling all that went wrong for the Huskies on Saturday night in their disturbing 13-7 loss to their upstart FCS opponent — the lack of offense, the turnovers, the missed tackles — one drawback stood out above the rest.
Saint Marys, PACourier-Express

St. Marys boys soccer brings mix of youth and experience

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutch boys varsity soccer team has plenty of young up and coming players for the 2021 season to go along with a handful of more experienced upperclassmen. Out of the 20 boys on the roster, the Flying Dutchmen have only two seniors and...
Spooner, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Canes football looks to bounce back at Spooner

After sustaining a 46-8 loss to Osceola in their season opener, the Hayward-LCO Hurricanes football team will look to rebound this Friday when they travel to Spooner for a nonconference game against the Rails. Jacob Sedivy scored three touchdowns for the Chieftains in last Friday’s game. The Hurricanes’ only score...
Red Oak, IAkmaland.com

Red Oak looks to bounce back in Riverside clash

(Red Oak) – The Red Oak Tigers will look to start their season off right and stick to the fundamentals on Friday. A new face will be leading the Tigers into their Week 1 bout with the Riverside Bulldogs, and that face is head coach Michael Nordeen. Nordeen says the first months with the team have been great and one of the biggest takeaways so far is the growth the program saw this offseason.
Coffee County, TNthunder1320.com

COFFEE POT RIVALRY: A look back over the years

Manchester and Tullahoma have gotten together on the football field 95 times since 1924. Minus a two year break during WWII, it has been an annual tradition every fall in Coffee County. After the rivalry originally began with the winning team tearing down the other team’s goalposts, the tradition of...
Cohocton, NYThe Dansville Online

Dan-Way-Co football gets first win in program history

COHOCTON — The combined Dansville-Wayland-Cohocton Football Team got its first win in program history on Friday night as they dominated visiting Newark/Marion by a 38-6 final at the Cohocton Sports Complex. DWC scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and then cruised to the 32-0 lead at the halftime break...

Comments / 0

Community Policy