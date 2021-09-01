A look back

A winning season and a first-ever playoff appearance are the goals for the Union Knights football team and if last Friday’s scrimmage gave any indications of what the upcoming season might be like, the Golden Knights appear to have the weapons to achieve their 2011 objectives. In the second of its two preseason controlled scrimmages on Friday, Union looked to be on target to rack up its first winning season since 1997 and earn its first trip to the playoffs with a great scrimmage performance against the Cochranton Cardinals. The Knights piled up 295 yards on just 20 offensive plays. Next up for the Knights is the season opener at home against Redbank Valley this Friday. … The Redbank Valley golfers lost to Brookville in a non-conference matchup at Bostonia Country Club, 177-218. Samantha Dinger fired a 43 to lead the Bulldogs while Brookville’s Jack Huggins claimed medalist honors with a 41.