Meadow Gold – Hiring Event

By Meet Matt Ryan
97.1 KISS FM
 5 days ago

Meadow Gold Dairy is hosting a Hiring Event at the Double Tree Hotel in the Skybridge Room on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. When you think about Dairy Farmers of America, images of local farms and herds of cows may come to mind — and that's definitely a big part of who we are. What you might not picture is the nationwide organization that supports these family farms – an organization that passionately pursues creativity and innovation in everything we do.

northfortynews

USDA Forest Service Announces Fall Fire Hire Event

Permanent and Career Seasonal positions Grades GS-03 through GS-06 The USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region is hosting a Fall Fire Hire event to fill approximately 100 wildland fire jobs including Engine, Hotshot, Helitack, Handcrew and Fuels positions. The hiring process will be expedited using Direct Hire Authority with vacancies filled in the fall of 2021. All who are interested in pursuing an exciting and fulfilling career in wildland fire management are encouraged to apply.
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Walmart hosting 5 hiring events in Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Walmart is looking to grow its supply chain workforce as the company has shown growth over the pandemic. The company is looking to hire 20,000 workers in Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. According to Walmart, the average pay for supply chain workers is more than $20 per hour. Open jobs including the following positions:

