The names and home addresses of more than 110,000 UK gun owners have been leaked online, prompting fears for the safety of those implicated in the data breach.The National Crime Agency (NCA) and specialist police officers are investigating the breach of the Guntrader website’s database, which the trading platform admitted in July had affected tens of thousands of its users, but reportedly said at the time that “no information relating to gun ownership or the location of firearms was taken”.This week, tech news site The Register reported that the stolen information had been dumped online via an animal rights activist’s...