First Afghan refugee since U.S. withdrawal now in Utah

In her 32 years, Narges had never, ever stepped out of her home district, let alone risked her life to flee her country. “The Talibs stopped our bus and started checking everyone. My heart was pounding so hard that I could hear it. I knew they were hunting down former Afghan soldiers and killing them. My husband, with one missing leg, was easily identifiable as one,” says Narges, a mother of three from Afghanistan’s Qaysar district. (All names in this story have been changed.) Her husband lost a leg in an explosion a few years ago while on duty. Afraid that he would be killed by the Taliban, she had convinced him to flee the country, and now the family of five were on a bus from Kabul to Nimruz to try to cross the border into Iran. With not enough money and no documents to legally immigrate, their only option was to cross the border illegally by paying a smuggler. But this route was perhaps the riskiest of all, she says: “There is a Taliban check post every few kilometers.”