Gonzalez Becomes 65th Former Hurricane to Reach Major Leagues
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Former Miami infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A Charlotte by the Chicago White Sox Wednesday. “All the years and years of hard work and sacrifice have finally paid off,” Gonzalez said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be in the position I’m in. I want to thank my family and friends who have been with me through it all. I couldn’t have done it without them. To finally be able to say that I’m a Major League Baseball player is a dream come true.”miamihurricanes.com
