Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

By Chris Rosvoglou
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...

