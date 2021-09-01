Meet ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Top 4 Queen Ra’Jah O’Hara

By the end of the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 finale, I found myself screaming in my apartment, jumping up and down, then starting to cry. For all of its “twists,” what I remained most enthralled by this season was the ascendance of Kylie Sonique Love, the first trans winner of American Drag Race. I’ve been writing about drag for 10 years and am currently working on a book about the subject, but let me tell you: I immediately became a fangirl of hers, curious to see what she was going to do next. And then, there she was in the finale episode with Eureka, Ra’Jah O’Hara, and Ginger Minj, standing up on that stage, sparkling for the cameras as I practically fell off my chair in suspense.