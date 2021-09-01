Cancel
Dallas, TX

Meet 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Top 4 Queen Ra'Jah O'Hara

By Catherine DiMeglio
talentrecap.com
 5 days ago

This season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has featured a "game within a game," lip sync extravaganzas, and of course, the road to Ru-demption. Many queens have battled it out in hopes to reach the top spot this season, but only four remain in the hopes to become America's next drag All Star. Ra'Jah O'Hara, is one of the top four finalists remaining in the hopes to snatch the crown. Here's everything you need to know about the standout performer.

