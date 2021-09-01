The Invisible Mixed Generation

This story was originally published by The kNOw Youth Media in Fresno, Calif. We do not choose the circumstances of our birth, our race, our sex, our sexuality, or our gender. We do not choose who our parents, siblings or relatives are. Yet within society there is still the pervasive nature of colorism, racism, and discrimination. While many of these plights do get visibility with protests and movements, there are those that have yet to be given their due diligence.