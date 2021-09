Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Andre De Grasse scored comfortable wins at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meet in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday (5 September). Fraser-Pryce, who missed the last Diamond League women's 100m in Paris at the end of August after withdrawing with fatigue, looked back on form at the World Continental Gold event as she set a meeting record of 10.81 to take the 100m, breaking 11 seconds for the 12th time this season.