The 2021 legislative session and ensuing special session were particularly challenging, especially as a member of the minority party in the Senate. Just as it changed the way all Minnesotans live their lives, COVID-19 forced us to make significant changes to our standard procedures and norms at the Minnesota Senate. Fortunately, in spite of strong partisan divisions at the Senate, our state government was able to work together with our partners in the federal government and at the local level to take on the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the economic disruption that came with it.