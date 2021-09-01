With BBRMC regularly on diversion, Fort Stockton hospital no longer admitting obstetrics patients from tri-county, complicating access to care
Far West Texas –– In early July, the labor and delivery ward at the Big Bend Regional Medical Center began intermittently shutting down for days on end due to a nursing shortage, and over the past two months, six obstetrics patients were directed to other facilities, mainly Pecos County Memorial Hospital in Fort Stockton. However, PCMH in Fort Stockton will now no longer accept obstetrics patients outside of Pecos County, as the hospital is facing a surge in COVID hospitalizations as the delta variant of the virus has swept all throughout the state.bigbendsentinel.com
