City council rescinds its support for the nonprofit revitalizing downtown
PRESIDIO –– At Tuesday night’s meeting, the city council passed a motion to rescind its May 2020 resolution in support of the Presidio Cultural District Association, a nonprofit organization that is using taxpayer dollars to beautify downtown Presidio. The move shows that the council sides with some local residents who have raised concerns about how the nonprofit has gone about its revitalization project.bigbendsentinel.com
