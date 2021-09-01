Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

EVERYDAY HEROES: Cyclists promote community rides for healthier living

By Brian D. King bking@tahlequahdailypress.com
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Rogers and Mike Bingham aren’t exactly sure who started the Tahlequah Peloton Cycling Club Facebook page. Rogers is one of its administrators, and through it, he has helped create an organic cycling community in Tahlequah. “It’s more like a meetup group. There’s no formal meetings. It’s more of an...

www.enidnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tahlequah, OK
Sports
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Tahlequah Peloton Cycling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

Celebrate Heroes and Enjoy Events at the Saline Community Fair

Friday was another great day at the fair. Fair goers had many activities to participate in and the first Saline Dog of the Year Contest winners were introduced. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Kona Harmon owned by Kaylee Harmon. Second place and selected for the People’s Choice Award was Paddington owned by Adarsh Ganesan. Max Opland, owned by Scott & Kris Opland earned third place honors. Fourth place was Moose Pobursky owned by Paul Pobursky and rounding out the top five dogs of the year was Cody Bear owned by Kaitlyn Higgins. More than 40 entries were submitted for the contest. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest and many enjoyed the acts. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb showpersons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair.
ReligionBig Spring Herald

Community youth rally hosted by Life Church

This past weekend youth in the community enjoyed one more event, at Life Church, before saying goodbye to Summer. There were bounce houses, games of dodge ball, and food trucks. Once the outside events concluded, a night of worship by Innercourt was hosted in the sanctuary of the church.
Advocacy22 WSBT

4th annual Rosie Riders Freedom Ride

A Rosie Place for Kids is holding one of its biggest fundraisers of the year today. The 4th annual Rosie Ride raises money for the local hospital which cares for medically fragile children. The fundraiser attracts hundreds of motorcycles riders. Watch the video to learn more about how you can help.
Advocacyshipnc.com

Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years of serving the community

The year was 1971. What specific events do you remember happening 50 years ago? Walt Disney World opened in Florida, anti-war protesters marched in Washington, D.C., NASDAQ was established in New York City and Apollo 14 began its way back to earth after landing on the moon. Here in Shippensburg,...
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Street Dog Hero Invites Bend Community to Heroes on the Run

Street Dog Hero’s second annual Heroes on the Run event will take place on Sunday, September 12 from 10am to 2pm at the Athletic Club of Bend. This outdoor event — presented by Bend Pet Express — promises fun and food for families and furry friends alike including:. Dog-friendly 5k...
Clearwater, FLBay News 9

Everyday Hero: Veteran continues service to Bay area community

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Bay area Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan is now serving those in need. Cencio Minson is a bi-lingual family support specialist, however, he wears many hats. "If they come to us for help, whether it be a homeless person, a family with children, we're...
Mississippi County, ARKait 8

Bike ride honors cyclist who died in crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, dozens of cyclists came together to honor the life of Clinton Foster. Foster was killed earlier this month when a truck hit him while riding his bicycle on Highway 18. Friends, family, and fellow cyclists held a 20-mile silent ride in his honor...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Cyclists take off for River Valley 100 ride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The ride started at LocAle Brewing Company in downtown Mankato at 8:00 a.m. Around 120 bikers gathered for the ride. The riders had a choice of doing 100 kilometers on a trail or 100 miles on pavement or gravel. The event is in its eighth year after taking last year off. Organizers of the ride are happy to be back bringing people together to do what they love.
LifestyleHuntsville Item

EVERYDAY HEROES: Centenarian celebrates 105th, shares stories

Annabelle Ratliff's T-shirt reads, "105: Survivor of not 1 but 2 pandemics." She was born on Aug. 26, 1916, one day after Woodrow Wilson signed legislation creating the National Park Service. The United States had nearly declared war against Germany in World War I, and the first toggle light switch was invented by William J. Newton and Morris Goldberg.
Blasdell, NYWIVB

Local cyclist finishes over 2,400-mile ride raising money for JDRF

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 30 days and 2,400 miles, a local cyclist is finally back home. People gathered in Blasdell to welcome back Darwin Ost Wednesday after he raised more than $20,000 for diabetes research. Ost, a local Ford worker, biked to six different Ford plants and the company’s...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Everyday Heroes: Second grader devotes herself to community service during the pandemic

Driven by compassion and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a 7-year-old Clintonville girl has dedicated more than a year to rallying help for people in need. At the onset of the pandemic, Jeff and Jaylene Jennings were among the many Ohioans who found themselves out of work after health and safety restrictions shut down Jaylene's childcare business for more than two months and Jeff was furloughed from his job in the beer and wine industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy