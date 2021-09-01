Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidio County, TX

County takes steps in turning water conservation district into taxing entity

By Sachi McClendon
bigbendsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESIDIO COUNTY –– While the commissioners were set to approve the new fiscal year’s budget and tax rate at Tuesday’s meeting, there was a typo on the publicly-posted agenda preventing the court from passing any of these items. Despite that, the commissioners did discuss how to ensure that the Presidio County Underground Water Conservation District is able to secure funding as its current source of revenue runs afoul of the law.

bigbendsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Presidio County, TX
Government
County
Presidio County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Water Conservation#County Attorney#County Judge#The Big Bend Sentinel#Pcuwcd#The Texas Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a press conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister of the new Afghan government. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule, the Associated Press reported.
Louisiana StateCNN

Biden surveys Ida aftermath in New York and New Jersey

There are still more than 400,000 customers without power in Louisiana, energy company says. There are now 415,613 customers without power in the state of Louisiana as clean-up and recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ida, according to PowerOutage.us. Entergy Louisiana, which provides electric service to more than 1 million customers,...
Posted by
The Hill

Blinken: We are not aware of any 'hostage-like situation' in Mazar-i-Sharif

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the U.S. is “not aware” of a “hostage-like situation” at Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan after reports that the Taliban were not allowing Americans to leave. “We are not aware of anyone being held on an aircraft or any hostage life situation in Mazar-i-Sharif,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy