County takes steps in turning water conservation district into taxing entity
PRESIDIO COUNTY –– While the commissioners were set to approve the new fiscal year’s budget and tax rate at Tuesday’s meeting, there was a typo on the publicly-posted agenda preventing the court from passing any of these items. Despite that, the commissioners did discuss how to ensure that the Presidio County Underground Water Conservation District is able to secure funding as its current source of revenue runs afoul of the law.bigbendsentinel.com
