More danger lurking in the water

Most of us know drinking water is good for us. But choosing H2O on a hot summer day is doing more good than you may realize. And if you aren’t getting it into your diet like you should, you’ll want to pay attention to these benefits. Getting your daily needs of water can help keep diseases at bay like hypertension, kidney stones, obesity and even some cancers. And by drinking it immediately after waking up it helps your body release toxins and jump start your digestive system. And because your body is able to release toxins faster, you give your skin a radiant boost! In fact, water has proven to increase blood flow and make our skin glow while increasing production of new blood cells. The shortage of water in our bodies can cause premature wrinkles and deeper pores and even cause our hair to be thinner and delicate. To jumpstart your day, drink 3 cups right after waking up! Drinking water today will benefit you now and down the road. If you get heartburn typically by lunchtime, try getting more water this morning. The water pushes that acidity down and dilutes the stomach, prepping it for the day. And in the same way water helps with heartburn, it also decreases the chance of kidney stones! The more water you drink, the more toxins are rid from the body, which also prevent bladder infections. And if you need one more reason to hydrate this morning. Do it for your general well being. It flushes your lymphatic system which builds a strong immune system which will help us not get sick as often. And if you tend to wake up with headaches in the morning, dehydration could be a culprit. Try implementing more water today. Our bodies are made up of 70% water and it is easy to deplete in this heat. A suggested intake for women is about 11 cups, 15 for men. That’s before considering any extra sweating you may do.