Wildcats find Slippery Rock, drop 38-7 opener

SLIPPERY ROCK — A strong second quarter helped Slippery Rock come away with a 38-7 victory over the Central Clarion Wildcats on last Friday evening at Troy Alan Stadium. Going into the week, both teams thought they were going to be playing different opponents as Central Clarion was slated to host Punxsutawney while Slippery Rock was to host Fort LeBoeuf. But both the Rockets and Wildcats were left to find new dance partners because of COVID-19 concerns at the other schools.