A look back

And Nathan Smith thought 2009 was a dream come true. But really, it’s only gotten better since the Brookville native was named to his first U.S. Walker Cup team that year. Not long after helping the U.S. beat Great Britain & Ireland, Smith won his second USGA Mid-Amateur title. Then last fall, he won another Mid-Amateur and after each of those titles, he earned two invitations to The Masters in 2010 and this past April. So now, the 33-year-old Smith is a graybeard once again on the U.S. squad that takes on GB&I this weekend at Royal Aberdeen in Scotland. ... Opening the season with a road loss, Brookville Raiders football coach Chris Dworek came away with one big conclusion. Fitness, or lack of it. His Raiders dropped a 34-28 decision to St. Marys at Dutch Country Stadium. The muggy weekend weather didn’t help the Raiders, who weren’t ready physically according to their coach. The Raiders gave up a 64-yard touchdown run to Dutch standout senior Justin Quiggle with 16.1 seconds left in the first half. After tying the game at 21-21 midway through the third quarter, the Raiders failed to stop St. Marys on two long drives that put the Dutch up for good. For the Raiders, Ryan Kerr rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Steven Kennedy completed 11 of 21 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions pitched a shutout, blanking the Falcons, 32-0 in the season-opener for both teams. It was C-L’s first shutout since Sept. 9, 2005 when it blanked the Falcons, 34-0. Freshman Kyle Robertson give the Lions an early boost, returning an interception 32 yards for a touchdown to start the game’s scoring in the first quarter. Joe Tommasi ran for 115 yards on just 10 carries, scoring on a 9-yard run. He left with an injury in the first half. Quarterback Billy Kelley ran for two touchdowns from 4 and 11 yards out, finishing with 93 carries on 10 attempts.