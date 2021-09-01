Cancel
‘B Positive’ Adds Jane Seymour, Hector Elizondo, Jim Beaver & More as Recurring Stars

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Lorre‘s comedy B Positive is promoting some of its stars and adding new cast members to its Season 2 mix at CBS. Along with unveiling a fresh roster of stars, Lorre is also teasing a shift in gears for the show’s storyline. “Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” said executive producer Lorre in a statement to the press.

