Vice Media faces uncertain future after SPAC talks fall through

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Robinhood could pay a big price for its practice of giving new customers a free share of stock, said Paul Kiernan at The Wall Street Journal. "Brokerages like Robinhood are required to deliver proxy materials to a public company's shareholders ahead of annual meetings" — at the company's expense. Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals paid $234,000 in delivery fees last year, up from $12,500 in 2019, after its number of stockholders surged 10-fold. "Most of the new investors held tiny stakes through Robinhood." Catalyst and other firms have complained to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which recently approved a rule change from the New York Stock Exchange that bars brokers from seeking reimbursement for delivery costs. Robinhood isn't listed on the NYSE, but the Financial Industry Regulation Authority, which oversees brokerages, is likely to issue a similar rule.