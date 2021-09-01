Cancel
Vice Media faces uncertain future after SPAC talks fall through

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe once bright star of Vice Media could now face a darkening future after talks to go public through a special acquisition company fell through. The Brooklyn-based media company that was founded by the bombastic exec Shane Smith, has ended talks to go public via a merger with blank-check company 7GC & Co., according to a report from tech news site the Information.

