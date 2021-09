Former Formula 1 racer and 10-time winner Gerhard Berger says that maybe it's time for F1 to decide whether or not it wants to be racing in the rain. That discussion is heating up after FIA race director Michael Masi and F1 decided that two laps behind the safety car was good enough to be considered an official race this past weekend at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. There, Max Verstappen was awarded the victory without having to run a green-flag lap.