(NAPSI)—Whatever happens with the new phase of the pandemic, and the glimmers of normalcy that bring joy and hope to many, the light at the end of the tunnel is difficult to see for many. This is particularly true of the loved ones of the nearly 4,000 U.S. healthcare workers who have died from COVID-related illness. Not only are these people coping with the death of their loved one, they may have lost the main breadwinner and be overwhelmed with the stress of paying for a funeral, paying their mortgage, or sending their children to college. But help may be at hand.