Kickoff magazine returns in this week's edition

High school sports are back this week, and we hope they are back to as close to normal as they were in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic ruined our world. That also means the “Kickoff” magazine is back, previewing high school football in Northeastern Oregon. This publication, for those who don’t know, was a staple of our sister papers, the La Grande Observer and Baker City Herald, then in 2019 was inserted in the Wallowa County Chieftain, along with the rest of EO Media Group’s Northeastern Oregon papers.