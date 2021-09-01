After Ida, Rod Gator's new song 'August 29' about Hurricane Katrina is eerily prophetic

Rod Melancon had no idea just how relevant his latest song, "August 29," would be when he released it ahead of the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Melancon, who is better known by his stage name Rod Gator, calls it a "very eerie thing" now that he's seen the devastation Hurricane Ida left behind in the same place on the same date. His song has received national attention in the week since its debut and has also been embraced by those who have been displaced by Ida.