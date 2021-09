The fifth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team (0-0) opens the 2021 campaign this weekend with the Husker Invitational, Aug. 27-28, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers' original season opener with Tulsa was cancelled in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, and the schedule for this weekend's tournament was amended to three total matches. First serve in NU's opener vs. Colgate (0-0) is set for 6:30 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. Saturday finale for the Huskers against Kansas State (0-0). Friday's match will be streamed live on Big Ten Network+. Saturday's match will be televised live on BTN and available on the FOX Sports app, with Connor Onion on play-by-play and Emily Ehman providing color commentary.