DoorDash, Jollibee collaborate on mobile kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario
DoorDash and fried chicken restaurant brand Jollibee will launch a “first-of-its-kind” mobile kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario starting September 2nd. The companies positioned the new movable restaurant as a “step beyond” ghost kitchens, which are basically restaurants without the restaurant intended to fill online orders on platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats. To start, the movable restaurant will sit at the southwest corner of the CF Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton.mobilesyrup.com
Comments / 0