DoorDash, Jollibee collaborate on mobile kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoorDash and fried chicken restaurant brand Jollibee will launch a “first-of-its-kind” mobile kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario starting September 2nd. The companies positioned the new movable restaurant as a “step beyond” ghost kitchens, which are basically restaurants without the restaurant intended to fill online orders on platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats. To start, the movable restaurant will sit at the southwest corner of the CF Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton.

#Jollibee#Mobile#Kitchens#Restaurants#Food Drink#Mcmaster University#North American#Jolly Crispy Chicken#Peach Mago Pie#Peach Mango Pie#Jollifree
