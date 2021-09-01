Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooresville, NC

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,900

mooresvilletribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful large FULL BRICK home with over 6000 sq ft, 5 bedroom 4 1/2 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Bells Crossing Neighborhood of Mooresville. Open floor plan, Chef's Kitchen with Island that seats 7+ and 42" soft close cabinets,10ft ceilings and 8ft doors throughout main floor. The 2 story Living room is filled with Natural Light and features Gas fireplace. Finished basement with 10ft ceilings has a guest suite that can sleep 5+! Whole house water softener and filtration system with reverse osmosis. Yard irrigation system, security system, 3 car garage, hidden secret room. Energy star certified. Home has 2 adjacent lots with plenty of room for a pool, ~1.6 usable acres! Community has pool, club house, playground, tennis/basketball courts. Basement level=1365 finished sq ft, 1020 heated and cooled unfinished sq ft that can be finished, total 2385 sq ft Virtual tour:https://www.hommati.com/3DTour-AerialVideo/unbranded/151-Campanile-Dr-Mooresville-NC--HPI7835864.

mooresvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Real Estate
Mooresville, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Security System#Irrigation System#Bedroom Home#Chef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Prescott, AZcitysuntimes.com

This 1898 Victorian Home in Prescott Is On the Market Right Now

Just blocks from Courthouse Plaza in Prescott, this turn of the last century home has the lovely bones and charm of 1898 but has been completely updated over the past two years. Inside, find four bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, both with clawfoot tubs, and a powder room, a fully updated...
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Terraced Cotswolds cottage in sought-after village for sale

Nestled in the middle of a terrace in one of the most sought-after, biscuit-hued villages in the Cotswolds, Fairview Cottage has been lovingly renovated by its current owners to an exacting standard and has just hit the market for £750,ooo. Perched in the village of Longborough, just 2.5 miles north...
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

Very well kept 4BD 3.5 BA Jefferson Model located in Ridgewood Estates. The sellers have taken pride in their home and it shows. There is beautiful HW flooring in the living room, dining room and the oversized family room, which also has a fireplace. The EIK has many upgrades including 32 in. Cabinets, SS appliances, double wall oven, granite counters and a large center island that seats a minimum of 4 to 6 stools. The kitchen overlooks the family room and large Morning Room (17’4 X 9’1). Upstairs has 4 generous sized BD’s with the Master BD having an addl sitting area and large walk in closet. The Master BATH has a jetted tub along with a separate shower stall and double sink vanity. There is a full finished basement with a FULL BATH too, and a separate theater room. Outside features nice landscaping, a WELL for irrigation only which saves on your water bill and the home is located on a corner. There is also a large finished patio. The seller has SOLAR PANELS which is a 20 year lease with 16 years remaining. The monthly payment is $140.00 and the new buyer will be responsible for transferring the lease into their name. Easy to show with short notice. Seller will be home for the showing.
Hamlet, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

198 COLE STORE RD, HAMLET, NC 28345

Precious ranch style home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the outdoors with acreage, entertaining spaces, and massive detached garage that includes an office. Recently remodeled, the kitchen features a vaulted ceiling with skylights, custom oak cabinetry, floor to ceiling windows, and ceramic flooring with a custom inlay. The living room features a custom stone wall with gas burning fireplace. The master bedroom is large enough for a King size bedroom, oversized furniture and spacious sitting area. The on-suite master bath includes a walk in closet, ceramic tile, and tub/shower combo. The screened in back porch and covered pavilion are perfect spots for hanging out with family and friends!
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Italian Beachfront Two Bedroom Walkout Butler Family Suite

Italian Beachfront Two Bedroom Walkout Butler Family Suite. The Italian Beachfront Two Bedroom Walkout Butler Family Suite qualifies for:. Opening out directly onto the powdery white-sand beach from its two oversized patios, this suite features a king size mahogany, four poster bed, adorned with a plush duvet, twin daybed with trundle and lounge sleeping chair, 42" flat screen TV plus a bar area with its own refrigerator and microwave. Kids enjoy mahogany bunk beds with a trundle, a 27" flat screen TV, a multi-function game table, a built-in nautical mahogany storage wall unit, its own closet and a vanity unit with basin and mirror. Bathroom hosts a two-basin mahogany vanity with a wall-mount makeup mirror and hair dryer, a whirlpool tub, a separate rainhead shower and a private water closet. Connecting doors lead into living room with its daybed and trundle, sleeper sofa, cocktail table, lounge chair, desk, 42" flat screen TV, oval dining table with seating for six, wet bar, butler's pantry with refrigerator and microwave, full closet and bathroom.
Real Estatetallahasseemagazine.com

Stunning Pool Home Overlooks Lake Pisgah in Centerville Conservation Community

Relax on the rocking chair front porch with horse paddock views, or enjoy a backyard that features two porches, summer kitchen, wood burning fireplace and concrete-paved pool deck. Inside, the fantastic open floor plan boasts beautiful appointments throughout, including 10-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood flooring, tall doors, plantation shutters and detailed millwork.
Frederick, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

51 Winchester Street

Welcome to 51 Winchester St. This hidden gem is completely renovated and ready for it's new owner. Across the street from Harmen Field Park, this 1925 row home is perfect for rest, play and relaxation. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with the option to utilize the fully finished basement as a possible 3rd bedroom. With over 1400 finished square feet of living space, there are plenty of options. The main floor features two family rooms and a beautiful kitchen with eat-in area. The peaceful yard is low maintenance and has a large storage shed. Entertaining on the patio is going to be your new favorite activity. Short walk to the canal, downtown Frederick and Baker Park. Up the street from the Maryland Schools for the Deaf. Close to shopping, dining, and major commuter routes. Come see it today before it's gone!!!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Willis Street , Homesite 37

BRAND NEW END-UNIT MODEL HOME FOR SALE! Stunning 2-Car Garage, 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Townhome. This Shiflett II floor plan offers hardwood stairs and upgraded LVP flooring throughout the lower and main levels plus hallway and laundry room on the upper. The Chef+GGs Kitchen has an oversized 12+GG island and an array of upgrades including soft-closing white cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, an apron sink, wall microwave/oven combo, cooktop with griddle, and ducted range hood. The decadent Owner+GGs Suite features a tray ceiling and a designer+GGs shower. All bathrooms are upgraded to include soft-closing cabinets, quartz, or granite countertops, and 12x24 bathroom tiling. Large Cantilevered Deck included. Highlander Park offers luxury townhomes in the Historic District of Downtown Fredericksburg, walkable to exceptional dining and shopping, and the VRE. This model home leaseback opportunity won+GGt last long, call today to learn more! *Photos are for illustrative purposes and may differ from actual home.
Real EstateIndiana Gazette

Single-story home offers ample space

Bold posts frame the Arborgate’s vaulted porte cochere and entry. This single-story Craftsman cottage offers more than 3,000 square feet of indoor living space, plus a large vaulted rear patio. A breezeway links it to a two-car garage with two large storage rooms at the back. Natural light washes into...
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Meticulous home with backyard paradise

This home is located at 825 Golfside Lane in Sebring. This property is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. Welcome to your own backyard paradise! Splish, splash! Enjoy this amazing brand new, salt water, heated pool/spa that will take your...
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

Executive Broadmoor 2 Bedroom

Stunning , all on one level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on W. Cheyenne Rd.. with 1 carport. Location is near historic Broadmoor Hotel, with easy access to miles of urban and mountain trails. Masters suite with private full bath, walk in closet and king bed . Second bedroom is office and full size futon with walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter and ample working space, separate dinning – living room combination with gas fireplace. Sit on your balcony and listen to the Cheyenne creek rolling by. Then take a swim in the inside pool and hot tub area ,attached is the fitness center and outdoor balcony off the pool. Plenty of shade and nature surrounds you in the gated development of Village of Cheyenne Creek. Access to the Fountain Creek trail is only 5 blocks, and you’re only about a mile and a half from downtown and Cheyenne Canon. American the Beautiful Park and the Olympic Museum are 10 minutes by bike.
Alameda, CAMercury News

East End lagoon home

This delightful pre-WWII house was built in 1938 and has an amazing backyard with a deck on the lagoon to launch your stand-up paddleboard or kayak. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts many upgrades, including an updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a light blue glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances with a gas range oven.
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

New Construction Home Outside of

Gorgeous fully furnished corporate rental located on a prime lot overlooking the pond. Perfect place to rent short term while you get to know the area or build your dream home! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + 2 half baths, an office, 2 car garage, and upstairs game room. You and your family will enjoy the open floor plan design, double kitchen island, back covered patio with a gas fireplace, upstairs game room with half bath, stainless GE appliances, and plenty of space for storage. Landlord will furnish based on tenants needs. Be the first to live in the beautifully constructed gem in what is predicted to be the hottest area north of Austin. Contact Val at mgmt company for showing info and short term lease terms.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Radiating classic elegance and understated simplicity, these one-bedroom Love Nest Butler Suites offer the utmost in comfort and contemporary luxury. The spacious bedroom and comfortable sitting area feature rich mahogany furnishings, modern stone floors and tastefully elegant British Colonial accents. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Situated just a short stroll away from the cerulean waters of Emerald Bay, in the Beachhouse Village, on the second and third floors, these beautiful suites boast a furnished, private balcony with views of the lush, tropical gardens to enjoy with the one you love. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
Real EstatePark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

1500 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath, private spacious one

1500 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath, private spacious one level home with attached 2 car garage, W/D, 2 storage sheds, lots of parking, views, yard. No smoking, pets negotiable. $1650 Poncha Springs. 970-471-1755.
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6525 Old Carriage Drive

Welcome to this 2BD/1.5BTH Townhome in the Landsdowne area of Alexandria! This highly coveted 2 story end of row townhome features 2 spacious bedrooms, jack and jill bath with dual vanity, main level powder room, and plenty of closet space. The main level enjoys an open floor plan with a kitchen and break area flowing to the living space. Out the sliding glass doors you will be led to a spacious private fenced in yard and patio, perfect for entertaining or quiet al fresco dinners at home! The peace and quiet of being tucked back off the main road, surrounded by nature, walking paths, community events, pools, tot lots, recreational areas, an extremely dog-friendly community, gleaming hard wood floors, and in unit laundry make this an excellent choice for those looking to both get out and about but also enjoy their time at home. Low quarterly condo fee covers Parking, Snow Removal, Trash, Basketball and Tennis Courts, Jog/Walk Path, Outdoor Pool, Tot Lots/Playground, and Common Grounds. All less than ten minutes to Metro (Franconia-Springfield Station, Blue Line), VRE, I-95, and Fort Belvoir for prize commute options if you need them. A quick walk to Wegman's and everything that comes with the nearby shopping center are all added bonuses! Don't miss this amazing opportunity!

Comments / 0

Community Policy