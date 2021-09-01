Cancel
Google Pixel 6 release date now tipped for October

By Richard Priday
Tom's Guide
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou thought you knew the Google Pixel 6's release date? Well think again!. Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, citing his own sources, claims the Pixel 6 series will be available for pre-order on October 19, with the retail launch happening on October 28. That's over a month later than the September date pegged in another eariler leak.

