Google Pixel 6 release date now tipped for October

Once again, there’s no official news today, but don’t worry. (Bane in The Dark Knight Rises “That comes later”). Let’s start with some leaks of Microsoft’s upcoming foldables, if you can technically call them that. If you remember last year, one of the main issues with the original Surface Duo was the outdated specs but, it looks like things are about to change for the better, sort of. We have a new benchmark that was leaked by Slash leaks, that shows off the alleged specs for the Surface Duo 2. According to the leaks, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 888, not the Plus, as well as 8 Gigs of RAM. The benchmark didn’t provide any details on storage but it did mention it was running Android 11, though we have heard that Microsoft is expected to update it to Android 12 once it becomes available. Last month we also got a video leaked on YouTube showing the updates to the design that include a triple camera array and a frosted glass back. Other than it looks identical to the previous model which means it’ll most likely be as fragile too. We don’t really have a date for the release yet but, I’m sure Panos will post a hands on as we get closer to the end of the year. I mean, he’s gotta show off his new executive position somehow.