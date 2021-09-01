Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead Space remake shows off skin peeling and more in developer livestream

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Motive has shown off the first in-development footage of the upcoming Dead Space remake during its promised developer livestream yesterday evening. During the broadcast, Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola showed off some of the remake’s visual upgrades and new features. These include a new “flesh peeling system” for the Necromorph enemies. As gruesome as it sounds, this system will show flesh being stripped away from your enemy as you damage them. More exposed limbs will be easier to cut off with weapons like the Plasma Cutter, so there’s tactical benefits too.

www.videogamer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunner Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Space#Xbox Series X#Ea Motive#Necromorph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Pinhead Coming to Dead by Daylight

Chapter XXI for Dead by Daylight has been announced, after a long week of teases and hints, it is confirmed to be Pinhead from Hellraiser. Pinhead is a killer who is based around impeding and torturing survivors. He can summon chains, using them as his base attacks, alongside a lot of his animations, such as damaging generators and pallets, and as a unique carrying animation, rather than carrying them over his shoulder like most killers, he holds them with 4 chains. Alongside that, he can use his ability “Summons of Pain: Which allows him to summon portals, when a portal is created, the camera goes to it, allowing you to scout around areas without going to them, and then you can fire a chain, lying forward being directly controlled by you. If it hits a survivor, three chains will appear and stab into them, slowing them, and you will return to controlling pinhead.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Horror Movie Legend Is Finally In A Video Game

"Dead by Daylight" fans, get excited: A new Killer is on the way. Pinhead from the "Hellraiser" franchise is coming to the horror title — and believe it or not, it's the legend's first time setting foot into any video game universe. The "Hellraiser" series launched in the 1980s, and...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen teaser shows a very intimidating Savathûn, who is taller than Lady D

Bungie is set to properly reveal the next major Destiny 2 expansion tomorrow, and in the lead up they've issued the above 15 second teaser trailer. As has already been established, the new adventure will prominently feature Savathûn as the antagonist, who has managed to get onto most Guardians' shit lists due to her apocalyptic treatment of the Last City. That's Savathûn in the trailer above, listlessly bathing in a lake littered with corpses. Nice.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Aliens Still Can’t Find Its Stride In Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the latest in a long line of games inspired by the classic sci-fi horror films. And just like its predecessors, Fireteam Elite can’t seem to land the mark. While Fireteam Elite and other games in the series have certainly found fans in their mixed receptions, none...
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Dead Space Community Livestream will Showcase Early Build, Commentary

Dead Space developers will livestream tomorrow on the Motive Twitch channel to give fans of the horror franchise a look at an early build of the remake. The livestream will feature Dead Space leads Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme and Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola who will share their vision for the Dead Space remake with players.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Dead Space Remake Will Featured a Voiced Isaac and No Microtransactions

Today Motive and EA held a special presentation to showcase early Alpha footage of Dead Space Remake. Offering fans insight into what they can expect from the iconic survival-horror franchise. First off, Motive showed off some early footage of the game including visual upgrades to the textures. Taking assets from...
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Dead Space” Remake Gets Dev Sneak

Fans eagerly awaiting a better look at EA Motive’s upcoming remake of classic sci-fi survival-horror video game “Dead Space” will get their chance much earlier than expected. The official Twitter account for the game has announced that there will be a live-streamed early look at the game’s development process on...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Dead Space Remake Livestream Boasts Eerie Improvements; Confirms No Microtransactions

Today, Motive Studios showed off a very early look at the Dead Space remake during a livestream event on Twitch, detailing the changes that fans can expect in comparison to the original. Lead by Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and Senior Producer Phillippe Ducharme, the showcase went into a lot of important details, including updates to the graphics and gameplay.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Here’s when we’ll learn more about EA’s Dead Space remake

Back at EA Play Live in July, the long-rumored Dead Space remake was finally revealed. Unfortunately, we Dead Space fans who have been looking forward to this reveal for a long time didn’t get a whole lot to go along with EA’s confirmation – simply a brief teaser trailer that didn’t reveal much of anything about the remake. Now we finally know when we’ll learn more about the Dead Space remake, as EA Motive has announced a new developer livestream for the game.
MoviesMovieWeb

Cube Trailer Reveals Japanese Horror Remake of the Killer Cult Classic

The 1997 movie The Cube is getting a remake, a Japanese remake that is. In the new trailer we get our first look from the newest version of what is just titled Cube. The original film was released in 1987 and spawned three films in the series. The premise was unique for the time and set the tone for many future films. ﻿
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dead Space Remake Details Include Rules for Isaac’s Dialogue, Comparison Shots and More

The developer livestream of the Dead Space remake has just ended and it revealed a lot of new interesting details like how Isaac would talk, many comparison shots, and more. Twitter user Nibellion has recently shared the latest details of the upcoming Dead Space remake after the livestream had ended. It was revealed that the remake is still based on the original game’s layouts, but it will have a difference. The level of detail will be enhanced further to make it on par with the latest new-gen games.
FIFAInternational Business Times

'Dead Space Remake' Devs Share New Tech Details

Exciting news, details and features were revealed as Motive Studios went live to talk about the “Dead Space Remake,” giving fans a preview of all the things they can expect from the game. Senior producer Philippe Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola revealed some important details regarding the tech for...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Dead Space development overview announced for tomorrow

Dead Space, the award-winning survival horror game, or better said, its remake it’s starting to breathe. The remake of Dead Space is definitely coming, and the developers are planning to host a Livestream in which they’ll reveal the early development of the game. A great way to give the fans a glimpse of what Motive has been working on, and keep them excited about the game.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Early Look at Dead Space PS5 Pegged for EA Motive Livestream

A “very early look” at EA Motive’s Dead Space reimagining will stream on Twitch tomorrow, 31st August. Scheduled to get underway from 10AM PT / 1PM ET, this is being pegged as a kind of behind-the-scenes, and should provide some insight into the scope and scale of the project. Don’t necessarily anticipate polished gameplay and final assets.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Dead Space Remake first look to be shown later today

This year, during EA Play Live 2021, Electronic Arts officially announced a new remake of the iconic Dead Space game is in development. We got a teaser trailer along with some screenshots, but we have yet to see more from the upcoming remake. However, the developers have stated they will be showing an “early look” later today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy