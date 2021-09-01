Dead Space remake shows off skin peeling and more in developer livestream
EA Motive has shown off the first in-development footage of the upcoming Dead Space remake during its promised developer livestream yesterday evening. During the broadcast, Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola showed off some of the remake’s visual upgrades and new features. These include a new “flesh peeling system” for the Necromorph enemies. As gruesome as it sounds, this system will show flesh being stripped away from your enemy as you damage them. More exposed limbs will be easier to cut off with weapons like the Plasma Cutter, so there’s tactical benefits too.www.videogamer.com
