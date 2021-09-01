Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2 & Predator: Hunting Grounds are your PS Plus offerings for September

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation has revealed the three games for PS Plus subscribers for September 2021 including Overcooked! All You Can Eat and more. The PlayStation 5 offering this month is Overcooked! All You Can Eat. This version of the game includes content from both Overcooked! and its sequel blended into one definitive edition. And if the visual upgrade wasn’t enough, there’s also an entirely new The Peckish Rises campaign, a new Assist mode and more.

www.videogamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps Plus#Playstation Plus#Overcooked#Predator#All You Can Eat#Ps Plus#Playstation Plus#Hunters Arena#Tennis World Tour#Playstation Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Free PS Plus games for September 2021 offer stealth action and couch co-op fun

Sony's recently announced selection of free PS Plus games for September includes three games from very different genres and should provide gamers with a lot of variety. Fans of single player stealth action, first-person multiplayer shooters and couch co-op games will certainly be happy to see the titles that PS Plus subscribers can soon download and play for free.
Video Gamesgazettereview.com

PlayStation Plus 2021 – Everything That’s Been Free On the Service So Far

The PlayStation Plus subscription service brings three free games every month. Right around this time every month, users are waiting to hear the announcement from PlayStation. The service is getting ready to enter the month of September but a lot has been free this year. Here’s the entire lineup that’s been available on PS Plus so far:
Video GamesGamespot

Leaked September PlayStation Plus Game Lineup Reportedly Includes Hitman 2

It looks like we know our next batch of free PlayStation Plus games for September. According to Dealabs, the three games that will be included for PlayStation Plus subscribers are the PS5 version of Overcooked! All You Can Eat, as well as Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for PS4. The latter two games are playable via backwards compatibility on PS5 too.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

RiMS Racing Gets Launch Trailer, Available Now in Europe

NACON and Raceward Studios have announced the the motorbike racing simulation RiMS Racing is now available in Europe. The game has launched on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be available in North America on August 24. Players will choose from one of the eight fastest bikes in the world and manually upgrade and install parts as competing for championships is the goal. You can watch the launch trailer below and be on the look out for our review in the coming days.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

These are the free PS Plus games in September 2021 for PS5 and PS4

Sony has uncovered all the free games for the month of September 2021 for PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. After a month of August with titles like Tennis World Tour or Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, the service is renewed for the new season. The company has confirmed the games that will be available for download soon.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Black Desert Console Players Can Grab a Free Gift Pack August 25

People generally like free things. And if you play Black Desert on console, you can pick up a free gift pack on August 25. The impetus behind this free gift pack is celebrating Black Desert’s second birthday on PlayStation. The team is giving away free DLC which includes a classic costume. The time period to grab this free gift is as follows for the various regions:
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Arrives November, Special Edition Owners Get Free Creation Club Content Including Survival Mode

Ten years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released for PS3. Two years later, the Legendary Edition was released with all three of the DLC expansions. This was followed in 2016 by the Special Edition for PS4 before the game headed into VR territory with a separate release in 2017. And that’s just on PlayStation, not taking into account the myriad other platforms the game is on, including an Amazon Alexa version. If you’re one of the few gamers who doesn’t own one of these different versions of the game—or if you just want to jump back in yet again—you’ll get another chance to own it with the Skyrim Anniversary Edition that’s due to be released in November.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WarioWare: Get It Together! launches a new surprise Demo: so you can try the next game for free

The next collection of microgames WarioWare: Get It Together! has received an unexpected demo that is now available for players to try on the Nintendo Switch eShop. To be able to enjoy the Demo You just have to enter the digital store of your Nintendo Switch, search for the game and choose the option of the trial version to download it at no cost. You can take a look at what is to come in this new installment of the franchise.
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video GamesDestructoid

Hades is still fantastic on PS4 and PS5

You don’t need me to tell you that Hades rules, but here I go anyway ahead of Friday’s launch. Hades is too great of a game to be tied down to select platforms, so it’s wonderful to finally see it playable on more machines. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions aren’t here yet — they’re launching August 13 — but I was able to try Hades on PS4 and PS5 pre-release. It is, in a word, fantastic. Did you expect any different?

Comments / 0

Community Policy