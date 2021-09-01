Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2 & Predator: Hunting Grounds are your PS Plus offerings for September
PlayStation has revealed the three games for PS Plus subscribers for September 2021 including Overcooked! All You Can Eat and more. The PlayStation 5 offering this month is Overcooked! All You Can Eat. This version of the game includes content from both Overcooked! and its sequel blended into one definitive edition. And if the visual upgrade wasn’t enough, there’s also an entirely new The Peckish Rises campaign, a new Assist mode and more.www.videogamer.com
Comments / 0