Minneapolis Police Officer Dies Unexpectedly At 28
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Officials say 28-year-old Officer Luke Bakken died unexpectedly while working out Monday. Hennepin County E-M-S said Bakken suffered a medical emergency. Bakken was a member of the Minnesota National Guard's 134th Brigade Support Battalion. A post on the battalion's Facebook page said, "he was a tremendous Commissioned Officer, Minneapolis Police Officer, and friend to us all and will be deeply missed."www.voiceofalexandria.com
