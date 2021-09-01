Vaccine clinic attracts scores of citizens
Dozens of people received COVID vaccines on Wednesday as virus cases continued to rise in local hospitals, straining medical resources. As of noon, 130 people had received COVID-19 vaccinations during a free vaccine clinic held at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, according to Martin Wiggins, a member of the Tanner marketing team and a coordinator for the vaccine clinics. As many as 200-250 people were expected to get vaccinated by the time the clinic closed by mid-afternoon.www.times-georgian.com
