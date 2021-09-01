Facts for Families: Ease Your Way Back Into School Routines

With school fast approaching, I thought this would be a great article to share that was written by Extension Educator Chelsey Byers. Chelsey says: Summertime for kids usually means fewer routines, later nights, and sleeping in more than during the school year. However, there are signs everywhere to show us that school is just around the corner. It is evident by the store ads, the school supplies that are spilling out into the middle aisles of our local stores, and by seeing August on our calendars. With the school year beginning soon, you’ll want to make sure both you and your kids are starting to get back into your school time routines.