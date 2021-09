Uniswap price crashes below primary support zones. Final price support level ahead. A genuine threat for Uniswap to trade back to single digits. Uniswap (UNI) price action during the intraday session has been violent. UNI has pushed through nearly all of its primary support structures on the daily chart. The $30 price level has proven to be a strong resistance level and the failure to breach above that range has exacerbated the price collapse during the Tuesday trading session.