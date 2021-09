Bob Bursey came on board as the new executive and artistic director of Texas Performing Arts in January of 2020, so he wasn’t on the job long before all of the organization’s stages were forced to go dark for the Covid-19 lockdowns. “It’s been a very strange start [to the job] for me,” he says. “But it’s clear that there’s an incredible history here and a real appetite for the work that ambitious and adventurous artists are doing and [for] great, in-person live performance experiences. So that’s what we’re trying to do through some of the projects in our 40th anniversary season.”