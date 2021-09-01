Local junior sailors finish seventh at national event
Two young sailors from Grosse Pointe placed seventh nationally in the CHUBBS U.S. Doublehanded Junior Championships. Ryan Hexter, 18, of Grosse Pointe Park and Dougie Cowan, 17, of Grosse Pointe Farms, both sailed on the Grosse Pointe South High School sailing team and Bayview Yacht Club’s junior sailing program. They developed into a formidable pair in their 420 sailboat during their four years of sailing together.www.grossepointenews.com
