On Friday evening, after PSG beat Brest 4-2 in Ligue 1 and Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal of the season during another really good performance, the France star didn't travel to Paris with the rest of the team. Instead, he had a private jet waiting for him and went away to enjoy the weekend off that Mauricio Pochettino gave his squad. Oh, by the way: He didn't fly to Madrid, either.