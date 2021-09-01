Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Grace Notes: Repairing Walls

By Debora Coty
ospreyobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You see the bad situation we are in,” (Nehemiah 2:17 NASB). Grab your Bible and join me in studying the Book of Nehemiah. We can learn a lot from that prophet of old in dealing with discouragement today. • Tears are okay. “I sat down and wept … for days”...

www.ospreyobserver.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religiontherecord-online.com

Words of Grace

“But what are they among so many?” (John 6:9) Andrew, one of the disciples, asked this question when he saw that a lad was carrying a lunch consisting of five barley loaves and two pieces of fish. This was not nearly enough food to feed five thousand people. We know...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
ReligionDaily Comet

By His Grace: Is our heart in right standing with Christ?

"Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
Religionnewsbrig.com

10 things everyone should know about Jehovah’s Witnesses and their beliefs

Aug. 20—Jehovah’s Witnesses are a people of faith that many of us likely don’t know that much about. We may remember them as the people who often come to our homes in order to evangelize, but do we actually know what they believe? Below are 10 facts about this group which branched off from orthodox Christianity in the late 1800’s. We answer the questions of how they got their start, what their core beliefs are, and how many people ascribe to this faith in the world today below.
Religionmilwaukeecourieronline.com

I Refuse; I Won’t Let Nobody Steal My Joy

Having grown up in the Baptist church, hearing the music of gospel quartets is just as normal as celebrating Christmas. The songs, most often sung by male choruses, are rich in four-part harmonies and often tell stories of overcoming adversity, hope and salvation. According to Colin Palmer, a gospel music researcher and contributor to the encyclopedia of African American History and Culture, “Gospel quartets sing in four-part harmony, with parts given to a tenor, or highest part; lead, which usually takes the melody; baritone, which blends the sounds and adds richness; and the bass, or lowest part. It is not uncommon for some quartets to switch parts between members for given songs” (Palmer, 2006).
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
Religionpraisedc.com

Masking in church – is it a sign you don’t trust God?

Today, during Sunday Joy, host Ronnette Rollins discusses with listeners the topic of wearing masks in church. In particular, religious leaders, preachers and pastors discouraging their members from wearing masks in church. It’s disturbing to see video clips posted on social media of church services where the preacher is telling people not to wear masks in church. Some even making false claims that wearing masks in church means you don’t trust God. Back in July, Nashville Pastor of Global Vision Bible Church, Greg Locke, told his congregation that he would kick out anyone who shows up to church wearing a mask. What are your thoughts? Do you agree that wearing a mask is a sign you don’t trust God? Or do you think that these preachers are preaching against Christian principles by encouraging members to defy the CDC? Comment your thoughts below!
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
ReligionDesiring God

How Will Love Grow Cold in the End Times?

On Friday we looked at the return of Christ. It has not happened yet; it’s yet to come in the future. When? Today we talk about timing; namely, we are going to look at one of the clear pieces of evidence that Christ’s return is drawing near. Here’s the question from a listener to the podcast named Alex. “Hello, Pastor John! I have a question about what Jesus said in Matthew 24:12, where he said of the end times that ‘lawlessness will be increased’ and that ‘the love of many will grow cold.’ What does Jesus mean when he says love will grow cold? Where will this be evidenced? What is ‘cold love’? And how can we prevent this in our own lives?”
ReligionDesiring God

You Have Time to Sit with God

When we stop to remember that God exists — that he created all that is from nothing; that he sustains everything we know, moment by moment, with just a word from his mouth; that he governs every government on earth; that he entered into his creation, taking on flesh, enduring weakness and temptation, suffering hostility to the point of death, even death on a cross, all to shower us with mercy, cleanse us of our sin, and secure our eternity with him in paradise — it is stunning, isn’t it, that we ignore and neglect him like we do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy