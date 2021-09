Pairing wine with food can be a daunting experience — if you want it to be. Choreographing a dinner of sea bass or a strip steak can take a lot of effort when to many guests the wine pairing really doesn’t matter. We can’t tell you the times we have pondered endlessly about whether to open an old Bordeaux or an earthy Rhone wine when it didn’t matter — guests were solely focused on the food and conversation.