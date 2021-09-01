Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kelso, WA

Hilanders bring experience, big line into new season

By Josh Kirshenbaum
Longview Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKELSO — Steve Amrine can still tick through what stood out most from the 2021 winter season from memory. A bad fourth quarter in Kelso’ season opener let a 14-14 tie slip away into a two-possession loss to Mountain View. Two weeks later, the Hilanders were up 17- 7 at Heritage before allowing 23 unanswered points. Three weeks after that, Kelso ended the year in similar fashion, losing a 14-0 lead in a 28-21 defeat at Evergreen.

tdn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Kelso, WA
Local
Washington Football
Kelso, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zeke Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Heritage#Evergreen#Marines#Qb Lb#Rb Db#Wr#Skyview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Myanmar's shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, called for a nationwide uprising against the junta on Tuesday, amid reports of new protests and a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic military groups. Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the National Unity Government...

Comments / 0

Community Policy