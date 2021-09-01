Hilanders bring experience, big line into new season
KELSO — Steve Amrine can still tick through what stood out most from the 2021 winter season from memory. A bad fourth quarter in Kelso’ season opener let a 14-14 tie slip away into a two-possession loss to Mountain View. Two weeks later, the Hilanders were up 17- 7 at Heritage before allowing 23 unanswered points. Three weeks after that, Kelso ended the year in similar fashion, losing a 14-0 lead in a 28-21 defeat at Evergreen.tdn.com
